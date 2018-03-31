Total of 30 people come to Russian Consulate General in Seattle on its last day

On the last day of its operations, the Russian Consulate General in Seattle received about thirty visitors, a source at the diplomatic legation told TASS.

"On Tuesday, there was a very big inflow of visitors - about 300 people," a member of the consular staff said. "Fewer people came on Wednesday and Thursday and today [on Friday] we had thirty or so visitors."

"We only handed out the documents and no one was standing in line by the closure our [17:00 hours PDT]," he said.