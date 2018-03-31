Current account surplus of Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector exceeds $7B

2018-03-31 12:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The current account surplus of Azerbaijan's balance of payments in 2017 amounted to $1.7 billion, according to the balance of payments of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), published on March 31.

Azerbaijan completed 2016 with a current account deficit of the balance of payments at $1.36 billion.

The current account surplus of Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector stood at $7.4 billion in 2017 compared to $4.4 billion in 2016, according to the balance of payments.