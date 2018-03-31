Azerbaijani defense minister visits Turkish company producing UAVs (PHOTO)

2018-03-31 12:31 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

As part of the visit to Turkey, Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited Turkey’s Baykar Makina company, which produces unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message March 31.

In a meeting with the leadership of the company, Hasanov discussed the issues of military-technical cooperation and viewed the military products of the company.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news