Russian government allocates $53.14 mln for ‘Digital Economy’ program

2018-03-31 13:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order to allocate funds for financing the priority activities of the program "Digital Economy of the Russian Federation." The document was published on Saturday on the government website, TASS reports.

According to the document, 3.04 bln rubles ($53.14 mln) of budget allocations from the reserve fund of the Russian government were allocated to finance priority activities of the program.

The funds will be used for state programs "Information Society (2011-2020)", "Economic Development and Innovative Economy", "Development of the Transport System", "Development of the Electronic and Radioelectronic Industry in 2013-2025."