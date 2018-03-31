Saudi forces say intercept Houthi missile over Najran

2018-03-31 13:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Saudi air defense forces intercepted a missile fired by Houthi fighters in neighboring Yemen at the southern city of Najran on Saturday, Reuters with reference to the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported.

Al Arabiya gave no further details. The Houthi-run Saba news agency earlier said a ballistic missile was fired at a Saudi National Guard base in Najran, saying it had led to “losses in the ranks of the enemy and its military equipment”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news