Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

2018-03-31 13:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 48.2545 manats or 2.0966 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,274.092125 manats.

The precious metals' prices for March 20-26 were not set due to holidays.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

March 19

2229.856

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

2301.5620

March 21

-

March 28

2283.8820

March 22

-

March 29

2257.6170

March 23

-

March 30

2253.3075

Average weekly

2229.856

Average weekly

2274.092125

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.6252 manats or 2.1975 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.0327 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

March 19

27.6662

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

28.4505

March 21

-

March 28

28.1112

March 22

-

March 29

27.7438

March 23

-

March 30

27.8253

Average weekly

27.6662

Average weekly

