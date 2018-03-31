Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 48.2545 manats or 2.0966 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,274.092125 manats.

The precious metals' prices for March 20-26 were not set due to holidays.

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 19 2229.856 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 2301.5620 March 21 - March 28 2283.8820 March 22 - March 29 2257.6170 March 23 - March 30 2253.3075 Average weekly 2229.856 Average weekly 2274.092125

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.6252 manats or 2.1975 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.0327 manats.