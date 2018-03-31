Venezuelan embassy opens in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

The Venezuelan Embassy has opened in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend on March 31.

Head of the State Protocol Department at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Parvin Mirzazade received the newly-appointed Charge d'Affaires of the Venezuelan Embassy in Azerbaijan Pedro Argenis Sanchez Flores.

Sanchez Flores handed over a letter of Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Alberto Arreaza Montserrat addressed to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on the opening of the embassy and appointment of Sanchez Flores as the Charge d'Affaires.

Hailing Venezuela's decision to open an embassy in Azerbaijan, Mirzazade noted that it will contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

The sides further discussed the preparations for a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held in Baku on April 3-6, as well as the issue of transfer of presidency of the organization from Venezuela to Azerbaijan in 2019.

