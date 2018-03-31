Ankara not to stop anti-terrorist operations in region: PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ankara will not stop anti-terrorist operations in the region, which are aimed at ensuring national security of Turkey, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

He said the operations are carried out within the international law and no country has the right to accuse Turkey of carrying them out, Turkish media reported March 31.

Regarding the expected military operation in Iraq's Sinjar, Yildirim noted that if the Iraqi army fails to secure its borders, then sooner or later Turkey will begin military operations in the region.

Earlier, Turkey's president stated that the Turkish Armed Forces could begin military operations against the PKK in Iraq's Sinjar.