Turkish interior ministry reveals number of killed terrorists

2018-03-31 14:36 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Roughly 90 militants were eliminated in Turkey from March 24 to 30 as part of the operation against militants of the terrorist the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Turkish Interior Ministry said on March 31.

The operations to eliminate terrorists were carried out in the eastern provinces of Turkey - Mardin, Bitlis and Bingel, according to the ministry.

"The operations to eliminate terrorists will continue in Turkey and northern Iraq," the ministry added.