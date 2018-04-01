Russia tells UK it must send home 'just over 50' of its diplomats - Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday that the UK had been notified it should send home "just over 50" of the country's diplomats, Sputnik reported.

"We've asked for parity. The Brits have 50 diplomats more than the Russians," said Zakharova.

Over the past few days, more than 25 countries, including numerous EU member states, the United States, Canada, Albania, Norway and Ukraine, have announced their decision to collectively expel over 150 Russian diplomats as a sign of solidarity with London on the Skripal case.

Russia has already adopted a reciprocal response by ordering the equivalent number of diplomats out with regard to each of the countries.