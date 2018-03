Israeli drone crashes in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone crashed in southern Lebanon overnight between Friday and Saturday, Reuters reported citing the Israeli military.

A statement from the Israeli military said the drone had crashed because of a technical malfunction. “The incident is currently being reviewed. There is no risk of leaked information,” the statement said.

