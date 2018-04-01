Nine die in hotel collapse in central India (UPDATED)

Nine people died when a four-storey hotel collapsed late Saturday in Indore, a city in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh, Xinhua reported citing The Asian Age.

Ten people were rescued and rushed to hospitals, while more people were feared trapped under the debris of the hotel, the report said. The identities of the deceased is not yet known.

"Many people are feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed hotel. Rescue operation is on. I cannot say right now exactly how many people are trapped under the debris," Indore municipal corporation mayor Malini Gaur was quoted as saying.