2 dead in homebuilt plane crash in California

2018-04-01 05:16 | www.trend.az | 2

Officials say two people have been killed after a homebuilt airplane crashed into a shed outside the Southern California city of Santa Paula, ABC News reported.

Ventura County fire Capt. Stan Ziegler says the two-seat aircraft went down Saturday afternoon. It was a clear and sunny day.

He says the two people were pronounced dead when firefighters got to the scene less than a mile from Santa Paula Airport.

Santa Paula is roughly 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.