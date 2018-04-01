Costa Rica set to elect president in run-off

2018-04-01

Costa Rica will put an end to two months of political uncertainty when voters choose a new president in Sunday's run-off election, Xinhua reported.

Fabricio Alvarado, the candidate of the National Restoration Party (PRN), an evangelical group, surged to victory in the first round on Feb. 4, after the Inter-American Court of Human Rights asked Costa Rica to legalize gay marriage.

The journalist, preacher and Christian singer has campaigned on the pledge to rescue "principles and values" by opposing gay marriage. This struck a chord with the public and won him 24.99 percent of the vote in the first round.

In second was the candidate from the official Citizen Action Party (PAC), Carlos Alvarado, who won 21.63 percent.

Carlos Alvarado has come out in favor of gay marriage and has slammed Fabricio Alvarado for campaigning on a single issue, without having a plan for government.