BSTDB talks on acquiring stakes in Azerbaijani companies

2018-04-01 08:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) does not plan yet to purchase new shares of enterprises and banks in Azerbaijan, a source in the bank told Trend.

The source said that the main priority today for the bank is to develop business activities by issuing loans to enterprises, rather than buying their shares.

Currently, the bank is trying to identify new business opportunities in Azerbaijan and to choose projects for crediting, the source said, adding that the BSTDB expects the audit reports of the companies for 2017 to be determined on their basis with new projects.