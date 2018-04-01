Iran maintains position as Turkey’s 2nd gas supplier

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Turkey’s gas import from Iran amounted to ‎836.29‎ million cubic meters in January 2018, 6 percent more year-on-year.

Natural gas imports from Iran accounted for 13.5 percent of the country’s total gas imports in the one-month period, according to a report released by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Body.

Iran’s share from the country’s gas market was 13.2 percent in December 2017.

The Islamic Republic was Turkey’s second gas supplier in the period, after Russia.

Turkey’s gas import from Iran in 2017 stood at 9.2 billion cubic meters (bcm).

Turkey’s total natural gas import stood at ‎6.22‎ bcm in January 2018, registering a rise by 5 percent year-on-year.

Iran’s overall gas exports to Turkey accounted to 7.8 and 7.7 bcm in 2015 and 2016, respectively.