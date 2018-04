Turkey's exports increase over last 12 months

2018-04-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Rauf Guliyev – Trend:

Turkey's exports increased by 10.5 percent and amounted to $159.923 billion over the last 12 months, the Turkish media cited the report of the country’s Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

According to the report, exports for March increased by 11.5 percent to $15.106 billion compared to the same month of 2017.