Russian diplomats expelled from US return to Moscow

2018-04-01

A Russian plane carrying the first group of diplomats expelled from the United States over Skripal case has arrived in Moscow on Sunday, the Flightradar24 portal showed, according Sputnik.

The Il-96-300 passenger plane carrying the first group of diplomats and their family members has arrived in Russian airport of Vnukovo.

Overall, taking into account the family members of diplomats, 171 people have left the United States.

