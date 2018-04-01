Earthquake jolts western Iran

2018-04-01 13:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale shook Iranian western province of Kermanshah on April 1.

The tremors occurred at 13:05 local time (UTC ‎+4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's state-run IRINN TV reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 8 kilometers underground near the town of Sarpol-e Zahab.