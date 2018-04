US creating roadblocks in trade with Iran: Oberbank CEO

2018-04-01 13:12 | www.trend.az | 2

The US administration is seriously throwing obstacles in way of trade with Iran, Chief Executive Officer of Austrian Oberbank Franz Gasselsberger said, according IRNA.

Financing Iranian projects still has some problems, Gasselsberger said in an interview with ‘Die Presse’ Newspaper.

US secondary sanctions need more exact reviews, he said.

Oberbank has been one the first European banks to sign agreement with Iran in post-JCPOA era.