Concerns grow over salt storms in northwestern Iran

2018-04-01 13:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Seasonal winds whipped up the surface of a shrinking salt lake in northwestern Iran over the past week, giving serious cause for concern over a possible salt tsunami.

Iran’s First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri on Sunday visited the Urmia Lake to monitor the latest situation of the drying up lake.

“The efforts for reviving the Lake Urmia will surely carry on. This issue cannot be ignored by the government,” Jahangiri told local media after he viewed the lake on April 1.

“If necessary, we would allocate billions of dollars in foreign loans for transferring water into the lake from foreign countries,” he added.

Studies suggest that the occurrence of salt storms from the lake would inflict environmental, agricultural, health and economic damages to the lives of about 76 million people living within 500 kilometers from the lake.

A group of Iranians over the past week once again took to social media to warn against the terrible risks of the expected disaster.

“Yesterday and today, the level of salt storm and dust in Tabriz reached a high level which made it too difficult to breath. This is an outcome of the drying up of the Lake Urmia,” a Twitter user wrote on March 25.

Several Iranian media outlets also published photos and footage from storm winds blowing near the lake.