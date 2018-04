Turkey condemns Greece for inclusion of disputed territories in Natura 2000 program

Turkey condemns Greece's decision to include the disputed islands of Imia (Kardak) in the Aegean Sea in the EU Natura 2000 environmental program, official representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Hami Aksoy said.

He added that in general, Turkey has no objections to the implementation of the EU's environmental programs, but Greece is trying to use them in its own interests.