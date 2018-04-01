Iran, Azerbaijan agree on power trade

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran has concluded an agreement with Azerbaijan for the purchase of 150 megawatt of power, a senior official said.

Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakania has said that the agreement on his country’s power purchase from Azerbaijan was made during the recent visit of President Hassan Rouhani to Baku.

Speaking to Iran's Radio Economy on Friday, the minister added that the two countries currently enjoy a total capacity of 700 MW for power exchange.