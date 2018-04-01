Uzbekistan eyes to reduce dependence on sugar imports

2018-04-01 14:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has reviewed the construction of the reservoir in the Zafarobod area as part of his trip to the Jizzakh region.

The president stressed that the reservoir will provide 20,000 hectares of unused land with water, expand cultivated areas where it will be possible to grow crops and receive income.

"We intend to grow and process sugar beets here, build a sugar factory, which is very important for ensuring the sugar independence of our country,” the president said. “Waste can be used as feed, which will contribute to livestock development."