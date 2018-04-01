4 dead, 1 missing after flooding hits Fiji

Four people have been confirmed dead and one still missing after widespread flooding in the western part of Fiji as Tropical Cyclone Josie brought heavy rain throughout the Saturday night and Sunday, Xinhua reports.

According to Fijivillage, a Fiji leading news website, Director Operations Senior Superintendent of Police Livai Driu confirmed on Sunday night that five people have been washed away by flood waters and police have retrieved four bodies.

A woman was found dead in the town of Ba, 62 km from Fiji's third largest city of Nadi, a 55-year-old man was killed in Lautoka, Fiji's second largest city and two people have been found dead in Nadi, he said, adding that police are still searching for a 19-year-old man who was washed away by flood waters in Nadi.

Fiji's National Disaster Management Director Anare Leweniqila confirmed that 18 evacuation centers are now active in western part of Fiji, but he could not confirm how many people were in these evacuation centers by Sunday night.