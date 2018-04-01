IRGC expresses interest in economic activities

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned against the fate of the Islamic Republic, expressing its interest in being involved in economic activities.

Through a statement published by the IRGC on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of a referendum in which Iranians endorsed the establishment of the Islamic Republic, the IRGC said that it is ready to play an active role in removing economic hurdles and extending support to domestic production.

“The IRGC recognizes involvement in this field [economy] as a holy duty and expresses its readiness to take effective, jihadi and revolutionary roles in removing the problems,” the statement reads.

"Contrary to the enemy's evil wish, the 40th year of the revolution will be the brightest for the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement added.

The referendum on establishing the Islamic Republic was held in late March 1979 after revolutionaries toppled the Pahlavi monarchy in the country.

