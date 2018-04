Earthquake leaves 38 injured in western Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Khalid kazimov – Trend:

At least 38 individuals have sustained injuries following a recent jolt in western Iran, local media reported.

The quake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale shook Iranian western province of Kermanshah on Sunday.