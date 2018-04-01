5,641 polling stations to operate in presidential elections in Azerbaijan

2018-04-01 17:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The exact number of polling stations that will operate in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11 has been determined.

As many as 5,426 permanent and 215 temporary polling stations for voting will be operating during the elections, the Central Election Commission (CEC) told Trend on Apr.1.

Generally, 5,641 polling stations in 125 electoral districts will operate during the elections.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

