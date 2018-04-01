2 soldiers, 6 terrorists killed in Egypt's Sinai anti-terror raids

2018-04-01 19:09 | www.trend.az | 2

Two Egyptian soldiers including one officer were killed in anti-terror raids in restive North Sinai province, while the forces killed six terrorists, the Egyptian army said in a statement on Sunday, according Xinhua.

"The forces destroyed 993 terrorist dens, hideouts and storehouses and busted and destroyed a workshop for making explosives as well as 163 explosive devices planted to target the raiding forces," the military spokesman said in a statement.

Some 513 criminal elements were arrested, the statement added.