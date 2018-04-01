Bahrain discovers largest oil field in country's history - reports

2018-04-01

Bahraini authorities have found the largest ever oil field located on the territory of the state, local media reported Sunday, Sputnik reported.

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that the announcement was made by the Higher Committee for Natural Resources and Economic Security, while the Bahraini Ministry of Oil will hold a press conference on the issue on Wednesday.

According to the BNA, the field has been found in the Khaleej Al Bahrain Basin and is the largest discovery of oil in the country since 1932, when Bahrain's first oil well started production.