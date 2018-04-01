At Least 4 civilians killed in anti-Taliban raid in Afghanistan

At least four civilians were killed and 25 more were injured during a raid conducted by the Afghan security forces against the Taliban in a northeastern Afghan province, local media reported Sunday, Sputnik International reports.

The Afghan Pajhwok news agency reported, citing a police spokesman, that eight Taliban militants were killed in the raid in the Badakhshan province that had been launched on Saturday.

According to the media outlet, those wounded have been sent to medical facilities.