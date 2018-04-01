China responds to US trade barriers

China suspends tariff reduction obligations on 128 imported products originating from the United States and is imposing additional tariffs on the basis of the current applicable tariff rates, Sputnik International reports

"In order to protect China's interests and balance the losses caused by the United States’ imposed tariffs (i.e. 232 measures) on imported steel and aluminum products to China's interests, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council has decided to suspend duty concessions on certain imported products originating in the United States," the State Council Customs Tariff Commission said.

To suspend tariff reduction obligations on 120 imported products such as fruits and other products originating in the United States, China has imposed additional tariffs on the basis of the current applied tariff rates and has imposed a tariff rate of 15%, according to the State Council statement.