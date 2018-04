Four migrants found dead off Spain

At least four migrants were found dead off Spain on Sunday, with others who had been on board a make-shift boat missing, rescuers said, AFP reports.

The bodies were recovered in the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar between Morocco and southern Spain.

Rescuers found one survivor who said there had been 12 people on board when the boat left Tangiers early Sunday, a spokesman for the maritime rescuers told AFP.