John Sullivan assumes title of Acting Secretary of State

2018-04-01

Deputy Secretary John Sullivan assumes the title of Acting Secretary of State today, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert wrote in a post on Twitter,

‘Deputy Secretary John Sullivan is an experienced leader who has earned the trust and respect of his colleagues and the WhiteHouse. StateDept will be in steady hands as Mike Pompeo moves through the nomination process,’she said.

