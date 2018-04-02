25 years pass since Azerbaijani Kalbajar’s occupation

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

Twenty-five years pass since the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district by Armenia.

Kalbajar was among Azerbaijani districts that got occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces during the Karabakh war. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

Launching a large-scale military operation on March 27 in 1993, the Armenian armed forces occupied Kalbajar on April 2. As a result, 511 people were killed in Kalbajar, which has a territory of 1,936 square meters. As many as 321 people were captured and went missing.