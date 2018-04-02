Huge fire breaks out near West Ham's London Stadium

A huge fire has broken out near West Ham’s London Stadium, with fire crews rushing to the scene as smoke filled the skyline, it has emerged, Express reports.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed that eight fire engines and 58 firefighters had been called to the scene.

They tweeted: “Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters have been called to a fire at a derelict building on Wick Lane in Hackney.”

Twitter user Darren Scott said that the building is a “warehouse right next to a church”.