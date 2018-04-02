China says space station came down in Pacific Ocean

China’s Tiangong-1 space station has crashed in the Pacific Ocean, according to the country’s space agency, The Guardian reports.

The spacecraft re-entered the earth’s atmosphere at 0015 GMT on Monday over the South Pacific and mostly burnt up on re-entry, state news agency Xinhua said

The US military appeared to confirm the re-entry with a statement from its Joint Force Space Component Command (JFSCC).

The 10.4-metre-long (34.1-foot) Tiangong-1, or Heavenly Palace 1, was launched in 2011 to carry out docking and orbit experiments as part of China’s ambitious space programme, which aims to place a permanent station in orbit by 2023.