Preliminary results reveal Alvarado's lead in Costa Rican presidential vote

2018-04-02

Carlos Alvarado leads in the Costa Rican presidential election run-off, which was held in the country on Sunday, preliminary results revealed on Monday, Sputnik International reports.

According to the Supreme Electoral Court of Costa Rica, With nearly 91 percent of the ballots processed, former Minister of Labor and Social Security and candidate from the Citizen's Action party Carlos Alvarado is gaining 60.7 percent of the vote.

His rival, lawmaker and evangelist Fabricio Alvarado from the National Restoration party receives 39.3 percent of the vote.

The first round of election was held in early February.