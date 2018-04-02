Albania receives proposal on gas-fired plant as part of TAP

2018-04-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Albania’s energy and infrastructure ministry has received a proposal from Austria's Ivicom GmbH for the construction of a 500 MW natural gas-fired cogeneration power plant near the southeastern city of Korca, said a message from the ministry.

The project was presented by Ivicom and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The Austrian company has already concluded a feasibility study on the project which will be completely privately-funded.

Gas will be supplied to the power plant from the future Trans-Atlantic Pipeline (TAP) that will cross the area which provides a good opportunity to have a secure supply and efficient power generation, said the ministry.

The project will also give a boost to the local economy through the creation of greenhouses and provide efficient district heating for the city of Korca, said the message.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.