Georgian PM wishes happy Passover to Georgia’s Jewish community

2018-04-02 09:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has wished a happy Passover to Georgia’s Jewish community and all those celebrating the holiday, Agenda reports.

In his address to the country’s Jewish population, Kvirikashvili said Passover is a long-standing symbol of freedom and loyalty.

"We cherish the 26-century friendship between the Georgian and Jewish people. We have given this unique relationship the status of intangible cultural heritage”, PM Kvirikashvili said.

Passover is a major Jewish holiday that commemorates the liberation of Jews from slavery and the exodus from ancient Egypt.

Ketevan Tsikhelashvili, Georgia's State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality also joined in on the celebrations.