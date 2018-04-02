Russian, Bangladeshi top diplomats to hold talks in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on Monday with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, who is paying a working visit to Moscow. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two sides will discuss the current state and prospects for bilateral relations and exchange views on pressing international and regional issues, TASS reported.

The top diplomat of Bangladesh last visited Russia in April 2017, while the last meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers took place in September on the sidelines on the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

One of the most pressing international issues that can be discussed by the parties at the upcoming negotiations is the situation with Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

According to the UN, the number of Rohingya refugees who crossed the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar after an outbreak of violence in Rakhine State has swelled to 688,000 people. Tensions in Myanmar’s Rakhine State flared up on August 25, 2017, when hundreds of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army militants attacked 30 police posts. Three days later, Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s Foreign Minister and State Counsellor, branded the Rohingya militants as Bengali terrorists. After that, the country’s security forces launched a region-wide crackdown.

In November, the governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh signed an agreement on repatriating Rohingya refugees accommodated in refugee camps to their home country. Moscow hailed these agreements expressing the hope that constructive cooperation between the two countries would continue.