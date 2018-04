Turkish minister calls Akkuyu nuke plant "a 60-year-old dream"

2018-04-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak has called the Akkuyu nuclear power plant "a 60-year-old dream" of Turkey, Turkish media reported April 2.

He said the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is one of the priority projects in Turkey.