Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude strikes southwest of Tonga

2018-04-02 11:03 | www.trend.az | 2

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck in the Pacific Ocean on Monday, 427 km southwest of the island of Tonga, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, Reuters reports.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage and the Pacific Tsunami warning Center did not issue a tsunami warning.

