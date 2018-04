Repair of Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway continues (PHOTO)

2018-04-02 11:08 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has launched the next stage of work for overhaul of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway, the press service of the company said in a statement April 2.

The overhaul of the 4.5-km Govlar-Tovuz section began on April 2.