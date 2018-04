Tajikistan bans flights of Russian airlines

Russia's Ural Airlines, Utair, S7 Airlines and Nordwind Airlines will not be able to operate flights to Tajikistan's Dushanbe and Khujand starting from April 2 since the Tajik state aviation structures recall their flight permissions.

The measure applies to 11 destinations, Tajik media outlets reported.