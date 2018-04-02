EFSD supports healthcare projects in Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Specialists of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) visited Kyrgyzstan to see how the issued loans were handled, the press service of the Eurasian Development Bank said April 2.

The delegation of the fund visited Bishkek to discuss optimizing the monitoring of the "Financing the Supply of Agricultural Equipment to Kyrgyzstan" investment project and preparing a project to provide the country with a Health Caravan grant.

Experts talked not only with officials and bankers, but also with the recipients of agricultural machinery in leasing. Farmers were asked whether they were satisfied with the cooperation.