Putin hails tangible results of developing Union State of Russia and Belarus

2018-04-02 12:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on the Union Day of Russians and Belarusians marked on Monday, TASS reports.

"In his congratulatory telegram, the head of the Russian state, in particular, stressed that Russians and Belarusians have been building the Union State for more than two decades and the results of these joint efforts are becoming more and more tangible," the Kremlin press service said.

Putin noted the smooth work of mechanisms of coordinating foreign and defense policy of the two countries and the dynamic development of their trade and economic, scientific and technical, humanitarian and interregional ties.