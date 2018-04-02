Audi aims to double China sales over six years

2018-04-02

Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) premium brand Audi (NSUG.DE) aims to double sales in China over the coming six years, sales chief Bram Schot told Automobilwoche, Reuters reports.

“In 2023 we want to sell 1.2 million cars in China,” the German trade magazine quoted him as saying.

Audi sold 597,000 vehicles in China, its biggest single market, last year.

The company last year resolved a dispute with dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker’s business in the world’s biggest auto market.