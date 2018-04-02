Armenia must understand that occupation of Azerbaijani lands is temporary: Hajiyev

Armenia has to understand that occupation of Azerbaijan’s lands, including Kalbajar district is temporary, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said April 2 in a statement on the occupation of the country’s Kalbajar district and the April escalation of 2016.

“As part of war unleashed by Armenia against Azerbaijan and Armenia’s systematic policy of aggression and occupation against Azerbaijan, on April 2, 1993, Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan was occupied by armed forces of Armenia,” reads the statement.

“Kalbajar is located beyond administrative boundaries of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and offensive operation to occupy Kalbajar was mainly carried out from the territory of Armenia using heavy weaponry, Mi-24 helicopter gunships and advanced fixed-wing aircraft.”



As a result of occupation, around 60,000 people in Kalbajar were subjected to ethnic cleansing and were expelled from their native lands, 511 innocent civilians were killed, 321 people were taken hostage or are missing, Hajiyev said.