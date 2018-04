Azerbaijani rocket, artillery units hold live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

2018-04-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

Rocket and artillery formations and units of the Azerbaijani army conducted live-fire exercises to improve the combat skills of military personnel according to the 2018 combat training plan approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message April 2.

The exercises were held in all firing ranges located in the frontline zone.